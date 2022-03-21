Heerenveen has confirmed that Kees van Wonderen will be their new head coach starting from next summer.
Van Wonderen is currently the head coach of Go Ahead Eagles but he has already confirmed that he is leaving in the summer when his contract expires.
The 53-year-old has now signed a deal to become the next head coach of Heerenveen on a two-year deal that will begin from the summer.
Van Wonderen told the official Heerenveen website, “I am of course very happy to be the new head coach of SC Heerenveen. I have a very good feeling about the club, about the plan and why they choose me. I am very positive about that.”