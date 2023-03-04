FC Twente and Heerenveen played out an entertaining 3-3 draw on Saturday evening.
Both sides went into the game in need of a win after a poor run and it was Heerenveen who struck first in the 25th minute. Pawel Bochniewicz headed on a cross and it was diverted into the net by Mees Hilgers.
The lead only netted nine minutes before Robin Propper equalised with a header from Vaclav Cerny’s corner.
Manfred Ugalde was introduced at the break for Twente and he scored a minute into the second half. He raced through after a slip from Jeffrey Bruma and he slotted the ball in. Ricky van Wolfswinkel then set up Cerny to fire Twente 3-1 in front.
Heerenveen quickly pulled one back through Milan van Ewijk and that set the Frisian’s on the offensive in order to find an equaliser. It came in the 90th minute when Rami Kaib headed in a corner.
Twente are in 5th and Heerenveen in 9th.