Heerenveen defeated rivals Cambuur 2-1 to record their first victory in February.
After only one minute, Cambuur found themselves ahead with Bjorn Johnsen scoring a great volley from Michael Breij’s cross.
Breij then missed a good chance to double the hosts lead before Osame Sahraoui netted his first goal for Heerenveen to make it 1-1 in the 22nd minute.
Before the break, Heerenveen should have been ahead when Sahraoui found Che Nunnely but the winger could only nod the ball wide.
In the 65th minute, chaos in the box resulted in the ball coming down off the bar and Milan van Ewijk forced it over the line with an overhead kick. Robbin Ruiter thought he had kept the ball out but he hadn’t and Heerenveen had the lead.
Heerenveen held on to the lead and they are 8th in the table, while Cambuur remains bottom and seven points from safety.