Heerenveen ended a two-month winless streak with a 3-0 victory over Heracles Almelo.
Heerenveen had not tasted victory for the last eight games but they took the lead in the tenth minute through Osame Sahraoui, who netted after a good solo run.
After 21 minutes, it was 2-0 with Luuk Brouwers finding the net with an excellent strike from distance.
Heerenveen then lost Sahraoui through injury while Heracles hit the crossbar through Lasse Wehmeyer. Early in the second half, Heerenveen goalkeeper Andries Noppert denied Marko Vejinovic’s shot from distance.
Heerenveen sealed the victory in the 72nd minute as Brouwers tapped in his second from close range.
Heerenveen climbs to tenth with the victory, while Heracles is in 8th.