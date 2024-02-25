Heerenveen eased to a 4–0 win at Volendam on Sunday evening.
The away side made a good start with Thom Haye setting Pelle van Amersfoort through on goal in the 13th minute and the striker made no mistake with his finish.
Heerenveen remained in control but there were no further goals in the first half. Pawel Bochniewicz then had a goal disallowed early in the second half through VAR. In the 66th minute, Osame Sahraoui was denied but Simon Olsson was there to make it 2-0 on the rebound.
Van Amersfoort made it 3-0 with a nice lob and Haye added a fourth in stoppage time, despite Espen van Ee being shown a straight red card.
Heerenveen are now tenth and Volendam slip to bottom.