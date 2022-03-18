Heerenveen booked their first victory of 2022 with a 2-0 win over Heracles Almelo on Friday evening.
Both sides aren’t in the best form and that was evident in the first half with chances few and far between. Sydney van Hooijdonk had the best chance but his effort was blocked by Heracles defender Mats Knoester.
In the 59th minute, Heerenveen had the lead with Amin Sarr combining with van Hooijdonk before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Koen Bucker.
Sinan Bakis thought he had equaliser for Heracles but his goal was pulled back and disallowed for offside. Moments afterward, Nick Bakker netted from a free-kick to seal the victory for Heerenveen.
Heerenveen book their first victory since December and they move above Heracles into eleventh.