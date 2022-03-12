RKC Waalwijk and Heerenveen played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening.
Heerenveen last tasted victory back on the 19th of December and their lack of confidence was clear to see in the match against RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.
The visitors had the better of the chances, but they could not find the goal with Sydney van Hooijdonk off target with a decent chance, while Nick Bakker hit the crossbar.
RKC Waalwijk didn’t manage a single shot on target during the match which ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw. Heerenveen are 11th in the table, while RKC is 14th.