Heerenveen made it two wins from two after recording a 3-2 victory over Cambuur in Friesland.
Both sides went into the game on the back of victories last weekend with Heerenveen seeing off Go Ahead Eagles, while RKC Waalwijk stunned AZ Alkmaar.
After 12 minutes, Henk Veerman was fouled in the box, which resulted in a penalty. The striker made it 1-0 from the penalty spot.
Heerenveen then doubled their lead in the 31st minute with Filip Stevanovic brilliantly setting up Tibor Halilovic to smash in the host’s second goal. Just before the break, Joey Veerman’s free-kick was headed into the net by Henk Veerman to make it 3-0.
RKC pulled one back through Jens Odgaard in the 68th minute and shortly afterward, Lennart Daneels hit the crossbar for the visitors. Richard van der Venne’s header made it 3-2 in the 88th minute, but Heerenveen held on for the victory.
Heerenveen move onto six points and now they will be hoping for a quiet week in the transfer window. Mitchell van Bergen, who was on the bench, is set to join Middlesbrough, but there is currently no transfer in the making for star man Joey Veerman.