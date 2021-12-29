According to Feyenoord Transfermarkt, Feyenoord has had their first bid for Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman rejected.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord is hoping to quickly wrap up a deal for Veerman after failing to land the midfielder in the summer.
The usually reliable Feyenoord Transfermarkt is reporting that Feyenoord is preparing a second bid for the playmaker after having their first offer rejected by Heerenveen.
Veerman has a contract with Heerenveen until 2024 and has attracted interest from a number of clubs including AZ Alkmaar, Rangers, and Hellas Verona.