Heerenveen has confirmed the signing of Anas Tahiri on a deal until the summer of 2024.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 26-year-old midfielder left RKC Waalwijk in the summer for Romanian side Cluj but now returns to the Eredivisie.
Tahiri told the club’s website, “I feel really good and I’m happy to be here.
“I really missed the Eredivisie. I am charmed by this competition. When I heard of Heerenveen’s interest, I immediately seized this opportunity. I am very happy to return to the Netherlands.”
Tahiri joins Heerenveen as a replacement for Joey Veerman, who sealed a move to PSV Eindhoven earlier in the week.