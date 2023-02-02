According to Leeuwarder Courant, Heerenveen are set to name Kenneth Zandvliet as their new head scout.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Heerenveen needs to look for a new head scout with Peter Maas departing to become the new technical director of NAC Breda on the 1st of February.
Leeuwarder Courant is reporting that Zandvliet, who has previously been head scout at FC Twente and Go Ahead Eagles, will replace Maas. Zandvliet has worked as a scout at Chelsea for the last four years, focusing on players aged 17-23.
Zandvliet will now use his experience gained in London to revamp the scouting team in Friesland.