According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen have sealed the signing of ADO Den Haag right-back Milan van Ewijk.
ADO Den Haag are heading for relegation but one of their strongest performers this season has been Van Ewijk, who has appeared in all 31 league games.
There has been plenty of interest from clubs in the Netherlands and abroad, but Van Ewijk will sign for Heerenveen, according to Voetbal International. The 20-year-old will sign a four-year deal in Friesland and he costs Heerenveen €500,000.
Van Ewijk will be the replacement for Sherel Floranus who has decided not to sign a new deal with Heerenveen.