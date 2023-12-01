Heerenveen eased to a 3-0 win over Almere City on Friday evening to go sixth in the Eredivisie.
Both sides made a strong start to the game with Pelle van Amersfoort having an effort cleared off the line for Heerenveen, while Andries Noppert made a great save to deny Kornelius Hansen.
In the 15th minute, Heerenveen did take the lead with Van Amersfoort converting an excellent pass from Simon Olsson. Sven van Beek then doubled the lead with a header before the break.
Heerenveen had no trouble with the visitors, who lost 5-0 against Heracles Almelo last weekend. In the end it was 3-0 as Van Amersfoort got another.
Heerenveen climbs to sixth and Almere City is 13th.