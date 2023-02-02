John Heitinga will lead Ajax for the rest of the season and he is targetting at least a top two finish in the Eredivisie this season.
Heitinga has replaced the sacked Alfred Schreuder and will be in charge of Ajax until the end of the season.
Speaking to the club’s TV channel, Heitinga set out his aims, “I’m really looking forward to it. I hope to enjoy it with the staff. We have one thing that is most important and that is to make it to the Champions League for next season.”
On the appointment of Dwight Lodeweges, Heitinga added, “It is important to me that I have an experienced man next to me. The appointment of Lodeweges was a joint decision. The most important thing is that we create certainties,”
Heitinga then summed up his feelings, “This is a moment I’m proud of.”