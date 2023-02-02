Ajax has announced that John Heitinga will remain the first-team head coach until the summer.
Last week, Alfred Schreuder was sacked and Heitinga took charge of the 4-1 win over Excelsior at the weekend.
Ajax has now decided that Heitinga will remain in charge of the first team squad until the end of the season, with Dwight Lodeweges appointed his assistant.
Edwin van der Sar told the club’s website, “We are convinced that this is the right solution. John is on a clear and steady path, which has resulted in him developing himself very well over the years. Gerry Hamstra, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, and I have had multiple conversations, and we obviously held some with John. We feel confident about John’s qualities and the vision he has. While looking for additions to the technical staff, we unanimously agreed on Dwight Lodeweges. His knowledge and extensive coaching experience work complementary to John and the rest of the staff. The team now has to win, work on their confidence, and develop themselves further. We still have a lot to fight for this season.”