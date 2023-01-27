Ajax has confirmed that John Heitinga will take charge of their clash with Excelsior on Sunday.
Alfred Schreuder was sacked immediately after Ajax’s 1-1 draw against Volendam on Thursday and the club are now busy as they contemplate who can take over.
For now, that man will be Heitinga, who is currently the head coach of Jong Ajax. He will be joined on the bench by Michael Reiziger and Richard Witschge.
The former defender started his coaching career with the U19s and became Jong Ajax boss during the 21/22 season.
According to De Telegraaf, Ajax are expected to leave Heitinga in charge until they find a permanent solution. However long that could be.