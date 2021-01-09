According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Jorrit Hendrix is leaving PSV Eindhoven to sign for Russian side Spartak Moscow.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 25-year-old has been a fringe player for PSV Eindhoven this season with most of his 16 appearances coming from the bench.
It has been clear for a while that Hendrix was ready for an adventure abroad and according to Eindhovens Dagblad, the midfielder is heading for Russia.
Hendrix will join Spartak Moscow, who currently sit third in the league table. He will sign a multiple year deal on Monday.
Hendrik only had a few months left on his deal with PSV, meaning the club only receives a small transfer fee.