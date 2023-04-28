Heracles Almelo sealed their promotion to the Eredivisie on Friday night with a 3-0 win over Jong PSV.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, PEC Zwolle had sealed promotion and now it was the turn of Heracles, who just needed to beat Jong PSV to seal a top two spot.
A double from Ismail Azzouzi in the first half set Heracles on their way and the 3-0 victory was sealed by Marco Rente in the final minute.
Heracles can no longer be overtaken in the league by Almere City, meaning they return to the Eredivisie after one season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.