Heracles Almelo came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam in Het Kasteel.
Heracles went into the game after a 5-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar, while Sparta were without top scorer Tobias Lauritsen.
Sparta Rotterdam had the better of the first half and just before the break, Charles-Andreas Brym fired in his fourth goal of the season.
Early in the second half, Marko Vejinovic‘s free kick was headed in by Justin Hoogma and Heracles were level.
Koki Saito went close to restoring the hosts lead but it was Heracles who took the three points with Jizz Hornkamp scoring his 10th goal of the season. It is more impressive considering he has only managed 14 games.
Mohamed Sankoh almost added a third in stoppage time but he was denied by Nick Olij.
Heracles are 13th in the table while Sparta sits in 9th.