Heracles Almelo sealed the Keuken Kampioen Divisie championship after a 2-0 win over Jong Ajax on Friday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Going into the final day of the season, Heracles and PEC Zwolle were locked on the same points but the Almelo side had a better goal difference, giving them the advantage.
Samuel Armenteros and Lucas Schoofs scored the goals as Heracles got the win they needed to take the title. The game was delayed after a beer was thrown on the pitch, but the celebrations could eventually get underway in Almelo.
Heracles finish on the same points as PEC Zwolle and both are promoted to the Eredivisie next season.
It is the third second division title for Heracles.