Heracles Almelo are almost assured of their place in the Eredivisie next season after a slender 1-0 win over Groningen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Heracles Almelo head coach Frank Wormuth will be coaching Groningen next season but he headed to the Euroborg looking for a crucial win for his current side.
In the 22nd minute, Heracles had the lead with Nikolai Laursen finding the net with a powerful strike. Just before the break, Laursen almost made it 2-0 but he hit the crossbar.
Groningen barely threatened and the best chances in the second half were also for the visitors, who took a 1-0 victory.
The win moves Heracles onto 33 points and they are now seven points ahead of the drop zone with four games left. Groningen remains 8th and they are still in control of the final European playoff spot.