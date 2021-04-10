Heracles Almelo eased to a 4-0 victory over Willem II on Saturday evening to increase the Tilburg side’s relegation fears.
Willem II’s form has improved in recent weeks with last weekend’s 1-0 loss their first in five games. However, the Tilburg side were no match for Heracles on Saturday.
After only six minutes, Sinan Bakis netted from a corner to put Heracles in front and the striker doubled the lead before the break with a tap in.
Willem II boss Zeljko Petrovic tried to change things at the break by swapping Mike Trésor with Che Nunnely, but within a minute of the second half, Robin Pröpper headed Heracles 3-0 ahead.
Rai Vloet then added the fourth in the 78th minute to seal a simple victory of the hosts, who now climb to 8th. Willem II are 15th but could be back in the bottom three if VVV win on Sunday.