Rai Vloet scored the only goal of the game as Heracles Almelo came away from Fortuna Sittard with a 1-0 victory.
Both sides went into the game with confidence after starting 2021 in good form. Heracles were unbeaten in three games, while Fortuna have taken 12 points since the new year.
Fortuna couldn’t find a way through the visitors well organised defence and just before the break it was Heracles who had the lead. Rai Vloet powerfully fired into the net after a pass from Luca de la Torre.
Early in the second half, Fortuna had a chance to equalise but Sebastian Polter hit the crossbar and the ball bounced to safety. That remained the best chance for the hosts as Heracles held on for the victory.
Heracles climbs to ninth in the table while Fortuna are 11th.