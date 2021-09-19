Rai Vloet netted in stoppage time as Heracles Almelo defeated 10-man AZ Alkmaar 3-2.
AZ went into the clash with two defeats in their opening three league games and they also began poorly against Heracles with Kaj Sierhuis and Mohamed Amissi going close for the hosts.
However, it was AZ who had the lead in the 19th minute with Albert Gudmundsson finding the corner of the net after a nice turn.
It all then started to go wrong for AZ in the 45th minute when Jordy Clasie got a red card for a strong challenge on Luca de la Torre. A minute later, Heracles equalised with Sierhuis firing in his first goal for the club.
In the 72nd minute, Sierhuis set up Delano Burgzorg to fire Heracles in front but AZ Alkmaar equalised when Tijjani Reijnders scored a wonderful goal from range.
It seemed the game was heading for a 2-2 draw but Vloet then made it 3-2 with a great free-kick to earn Heracles the victory.
Heracles are 16th after their first victory of the season, while AZ Alkmaar are 17th.