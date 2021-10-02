Heracles Almelo netted a 95th-minute winner to defeat Willem II 3-2.
Willem II headed into the weekend sitting second in the Eredivisie after their win over PSV Eindhoven last weekend.
However, it was Heracles who had the better start on Saturday with Delano Burgzorg going close before Rai Vloet opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Kaj Sierhuis was brought down in the box and the midfielder scored from the penalty spot.
Early in the second half, Vloet hit the post before Burzorg doubled the hosts lead in the 53rd minute after taking the ball around Timon Wellenreuther.
Willem II thought back with Mats Köhlert’s shot catching out Janis Blaswich to make it 2-1. Shortly afterwards, Max Svensson equalised for Willem II after a nice attack.
The game was heading for a 2-2 draw but in the 95th minute, Ismail Azzaoui found the net with a fierce strike to earn Heracles the three points.
Heracles are now 10th while Willem II remains 2nd for now.