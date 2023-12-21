Erwin van de Looi is the new head coach of Heracles Almelo.
The 51-year-old was most recently head coach of the Netherlands U21s but he resigned from the job in the summer.
Van de Looi now takes on the role at Heracles Almelo, who sacked John Lammers last week after a string of poor performances in the Eredivisie.
Van de Looi has previously managed Groningen and Willem II before taking on the U21 role. He was in charge of Jong Oranje for five years but now looks to steer Heracles Almelo away from 15th spot in the Eredivisie.