Heracles Almelo moved a step closer to sealing their place in the Eredivisie next season with a 2-0 victory at second-bottom Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The first half in Limburg was poor but Heracles had the better chances through their attackers Sinan Bakis and Anas Ouahim.
In the 58th minute, Giacomo Quagliata scored the opening goal for Heracles after racing up the pitch unchallenged before firing past Yanick van Osch from a difficult angle.
Eight minutes later, Bakis doubled the lead with a strike that ended in the net via Van Osch, who had a difficult afternoon in the Fortuna goal. Before the end, it could have been 3-0 but Bakis hit the post.
Heracles are now 13th and eight points above the drop zone, while Fortuna Sittard remains 17th.