Cambuur seemed on their way to another victory but a Sonny Stevens error helped Heracles Almelo earn a 1-1 draw.
The highlight of the first half was a stunning save by Stevens, who prevented Kaj Sierhuis from giving Heracles the lead.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, Cambuur took the lead thanks to a strike from substitute Michael Breij, who found the bottom corner.
Heracles pushed for an equaliser which they found in the 78th minute when Stevens dropped a shot into the path of Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who had a simple tap-in.
Heracles goes into the new year in 13th, while Cambuur is 8th.