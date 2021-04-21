PSV Eindhoven are hoping to keep Roger Schmidt despite more rumours of interest from Germany on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, BILD reported that Hertha Berlin had set their sights on Schmidt, who has also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt recently.
However, Voetbal International adds that PSV have no intentions of letting their head coach depart the club and plans for next season with Schmidt in charge are already in place. The German took charge of PSV Eindhoven in the summer and has a contract with the club until 2022.
General manager Toon Gerbrands and technical director John de Jong are working closely with Schmidt as they head into an important summer for the club. A number of players are expected to leave Eindhoven while an investment of €50 million is there to reinvest in the playing squad.