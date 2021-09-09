Guus Hiddink has announced that he will no longer be the head coach of Curacao and will retire from football at the age of 74.
Hiddink was most recently head coach of Curacao but he has revealed to talk show HLF8 on SBS 6 that he will step down from the role after they failed to qualify for the World Cup.
He said, “I haven’t been active lately because of Covid, coincidentally I was evaluating with the president yesterday and we have come to the conclusion that it is better that I stop for a while, because they are going into a new trajectory.”
Asked if it was only going to be for a while or permanently, Hiddink revealed that he would be retiring, “We are going to stop. Total. Whether I’m going to do an Advocaat (Dick Advocaat)? No no.”
Hiddink started his coaching career with PSV Eindhoven and led the club to the European Cup. He then travelled the world during his career, coaching clubs such as Fenerbahçe, Valencia, Real Madrid, Real Betis, Chelsea and Anzhi Makhachkala. He managed the Netherlands twice and also took charge of South Korea, Australia, Russia, Turkey and China Under-21.