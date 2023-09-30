Almere City have sealed their first ever win in the Eredivisie by defeating 10-man FC Utrecht 2-0.
Ron Jans got off to a good start as Utrecht boss when they defeated Heracles Almelo but that was followed up with a 3-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen last weekend. On Saturday, Utrecht were hoping for a confidence-boosting win over Almere City, who were yet to win since their promotion.
The hosts were poor in the first half and it was Almere City who had more efforts in a goalless first half. Jans made a double change at the break as Marouan Azarkan came on for Ole Romeny and Hugo Novoa replaced Hidde ter Avest.
Novoa made a dramatic entrance and after two yellow cards he was sent off after less than 20 minutes on the pitch.
With the man advantage, Almere City took the lead in the 80th minute when Thomas Robinet headed in a cross. Rajiv van La Parra then sealed the victory by slotting in a cross from Kornelius Hansen.
The first win for Almere City moves them up to 15th while Utrecht is in 17th.