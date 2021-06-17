Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt on a deal until 2025.
The 27-year-old finally departs Southampton on a permanent basis after three loan spells away with Celta Vigo, Antwerp and Lazio.
Hoedt completes a permanent transfer to Anderlecht, signing a deal until 2025 with the Belgian side.
Hoedt told the Anderlecht website, “The contacts between Anderlecht and myself have been going on for more than a year now. There was an immediate click with Peter Verbeke and Vincent Kompany and we had to wait for the right moment.”
Hoedt has made six appearances for the Netherlands but his form has dipped ever since he left Lazio for Southampton back in 2017. He only made 17 Serie A appearances last season after rejoining Lazio on loan but now has a chance to get his career back on track with Anderlecht.