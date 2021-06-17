Hoedt joins Anderlecht Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt ...

Memphis Discusses Barcelona: &... Memphis Depay has discussed his rumoured move to Barcelona but ...

Inter Milan in the race for Du... According to Voetbal International, Internazionale are also in the running ...

Van Drongelen signs for Union ... Dutch centre-back Rick van Drongelen has departed Hamburg to join ...

Several Dutchmen nominated for... The 100 nominees for the 2021 Golden Boy award were ...

Borussia Dortmund have €30 m... According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on ...

Ajax confirms Gorter signing Ajax have confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper ...