Wesley Hoedt has joined Watford from Anderlecht on a deal until the summer of 2025.
The 28-year-old was key for Anderlecht at the start of the season but fell out of favour and has not played for the club since October.
Hoedt was allowed to depart this month and he has found a new club in Championship side Watford, who confirmed the centre-back has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.
It is a return to England with the six-time Netherlands international making 45 appearances for Southampton between 2017 and 2021. He has also played with AZ Alkmaar, Lazio, Celta Vigo and Royal Antwerp before he made the move to Anderlecht.