Emmen has confirmed the signing of former Ajax striker Danny Hoesen on a deal until the end of the season.
The 32-year-old has been in the Netherlands for a few months as he looked for a new club and he even trained at Ajax to keep his condition up.
Emmen has been looking for a new striker and had considered Jurgen Locadia, but that deal seems complicated. The club has now confirmed Hoesen’s arrival on a deal until the end of the season.
Hoesen began his career with Fortuna Sittard before spells with Fulham, HJK, Ajax, PAOK, Groningen and San Jose Earthquakes before he joined Austin FC in 2021. The striker scored three times in 20 games for Austin and now heads back to the Eredivisie.