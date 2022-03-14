Willem II have confirmed the arrival of Kevin Hofland as their new head coach on a deal until the end of the season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Fred Grim was sacked by Willem II last weekend with the club now only outside of the Eredivisie drop zone on goal difference.
The Tilburg club have decided that Hofland is the man to keep them in the Eredivisie and he will take charge on a deal until the end of the season.
Hofland told the club’s website, “Willem II is a great club that belongs in the Eredivisie. It has to stay that way and that motivates me enormously to take on a challenge like this. Together with the current people at the club, I want to do everything I can to ensure that safety is confirmed in the last eight games.”
Hofland has previously coached Fortuna Sittard while he was most recently an assistant with Wolfsburg.