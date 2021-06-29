KNVB director Nico-Jan Hoogma was the man who appointed Frank de Boer as Netherlands head coach but will not resign from his position. Hoogma is now beginning the search for the successor.
De Boer submitted his resignation to the KNVB after their exit from the European Championships in the last 16.
After the meeting, Hoogma spoke to NOS and said, “This afternoon’s conversation was not pleasant. Frank himself indicated that the pressure would be so high that it would be a difficult situation to continue. Besides that, we had a contractual agreement, namely reaching the quarterfinals. Unfortunately we were unable to achieve that. We wouldn’t continue together on that ground either.
“It is possible to imagine that you had played a fantastic group stage, then you would meet a team like Portugal and be eliminated after a great game. Then you could say: why should we stop with each other? If you play well and have every confidence for the qualification of the World Cup… That was the escape.”
Asked if he made a mistake appointing De Boer, “I don’t want to say that, but I do feel responsible for it. We made an estimate at the time, but in the end it didn’t turn out to be what we hoped for. Of course you have to look at yourself, but I’m not a runaway. I took responsibility at the time and will have to take it now, to ensure that we have the right national coach in two months.”
On a successor for De Boer, Hoogma said, “It certainly won’t be easy. I won’t go into names, everything is very fresh now. Ronald Koeman had a kind of aura about him: he really was the chief, the boss. That has worked very well and put us all on a certain path. I’m thinking in that direction, that’s the feeling I have.”
Well thank you for your mea culpa? Thank you for your flawless decision making?
Thank you stating the obvious about a Koeman like replacement?
What a joke this bloke is! You weren’t thinking a Koeman like when you were looking or u thought Frank was Koeman like
Either way, poor decision making and overall judgement
Time to face the music and step down buddy
Erik Ten Haag?
Another bad choice will come soon because maine problem is knvb boss, he killed the holland national team and killed all the love and passion in the holland fans with his coach selections. He killed total football.
what about changing you also and your staff who used to make a bad decisions that ruined our chances to compete in any major tournament because of your bad decisions in coaches and their timing also
from guus hidddink,danny blind,advocaat(who came after danny mess)and then de boer who ranked as the worst caoch in the pl history
the only good decision was koeman and this decision also got ruined by letting him leave to barca because of his conditions in the contract
and we are waiting for another disastrous decision by the KNVB
Dutch fans doesnt deserve this
I think there is only three Dutch coachs who can really make the difference: Koeman (he will continue with Barcelona), Bosz (went to Lyon) and Ten Haag. KNVB can convince him to leave Ajax and take charge of the national team.
Who does Hoogma report to in Netherland? How come this guy is not sacked after the disastrous Euro 2020? As it sits right now, it looks very likely Ducth will mias Quatar.
Even if the things get fixed from now on, though I doubt, no one can give us back all these years of misery, one generation of top players completely lost, 7 years of mess, it is not one moment of bad decission it is insisting in messing the dutch football. KNVB sucks.
I do not believe Koeman is that great a coach because he has not proven ANYTHING so far compare to let say Ten Hag or Bosz as far THE DUTCH WAY OF PLAYING FOOTBALL. On the other hand the EREDIVISIE IS A JOKE. The level of the competition is MEDIOCRE although most teams try to play good football. But the dutch talent pool is nothing to write home about.