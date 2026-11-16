The Netherlands are into the Quarter-finals of the Nations League but they were on the end of a poor 5-0 loss in Germany.
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Following on from the 7-0 win over Greece, Netherlands headed to Germany without Frenkie de Jong. Xavi put Quinten Timber into the starting eleven.
Germany needed the win and they dominated possession from the start without ever really troubling Bart Verbruggen. The first two big chances fell to the Netherlands with Crysencio Summerville falling over when in a shooting position before Donyell Malen headed over.
Derry Scherhant hit the post for the hosts before the winger put his side ahead in the 40th minute. He was allowed to step inside before curing the ball into the top corner.
After the break, Germany continued their dominance and Florian Wirtz made it 2-0 with a fine finish on the hour. Five minutes later, Nico Schlotterbeck headed in a third.
Germany kept coming forward and Wirtz got his second with a close range finish in the 72nd minute. Gruda then added a fifth as Oranje’s players seemed to give up on defending. The players decided to have a huddle in the middle of the park with an irate Bart Verbruggen barking at his teammates.
There were no further goals but the sting of this defeat will hurt for a while. The Netherlands progress from the group but must improve hugely in the next round.