Football-Oranje’s Michael Statham and Mike Bell analyse PSV’s 2-1 win over Ajax in the Dutch Cup, discuss Erik Ten Hag’s possible move to Manchester United, and give their thoughts on the Netherlands’ World Cup 2022 draw.
