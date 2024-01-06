AS Roma has confirmed the signing of young Dutch centre-back Dean Huijsen on loan from AS Roma.

The Netherlands U19 international was close to joining Frosinone but at the last minute, AS Roma has swooped to bring in the young centre-back.

Huijsen joins Roma on loan until the end of the season but there is no option to make the loan permanent in the summer. AS Roma have paid €500,000 but that could rise by a further €200,000 if he plays less than 10 games.

Huijsen made one appearance for Juventus this season but now gets the chance to earn more Serie A experience. He could also come up against Feyenoord in the Europa League when the two sides meet in February.




