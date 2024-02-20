According to De Telegraaf, Dean Huijsen is set to pick an international future with Spain over one with the Netherlands.
The 18-year-old is currently making a name for himself at AS Roma, who signed the centre-back on loan from Juventus.
The international future of the defender has been up in the air in recent months despite him playing regularly for Oranje up to the U19 level. He may have been born in Amsterdam to Dutch parents but he spent his childhood in Spain and started in the Malaga academy before joining Juventus.
According to De Telegraaf, Huijsen has now accepted an invitation from Spain and will join their U21 squad first. Due to the KNVB not yet offering Jong Oranje, this has made the choice for Huijsen easier.
Theoretically, The Netherlands will still have time to convince Huijsen to return, but it looks likely that the young defender has been lost to the Spanish national team.
The those in charge of selection at the Dutch FA and with the management staff including Koeman are incredibly short sighted and biased when it comes to player selection.
How many more times must we lose a talent to another country due to stubborn and lack proactive initiative to select a player for our squads. You could see all his talents at the U17 Euros, he’s been at a big club like Juventus, and his recent performances for Roma have strong. If here playing for Ajax he’d have been selected in no time.