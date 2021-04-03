Klaas Jan Huntelaar was finally able to start for Schalke 04 on Saturday and the 37-year-old scored in the 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.
Huntelaar has been held back by injuries since he returned to Schalke from Ajax in January but he was finally able to start on Saturday as they travelled to Bayer Leverkusen, who were hoping to win their first game since sacking Peter Bosz.
Early in the second half, Huntelaar had the ball in the net but the offside flag prevented the striker. By that point Leverkusen were 1-0 up through Lucas Alario before Patrick Schick made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.
Then in the 81st minute, Huntelaar took the ball down in the box before firing in his first Schalke goal since 2017. It would not inspire a comeback though as Bayer Leverkusen held on with Jeremie Frimpong coming off the bench to help his side see out the victory.
Schalke remains rock bottom and needing a miracle to prevent relegation. Leverkusen are sixth.
In good form. Klaas, plays one more season.