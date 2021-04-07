Schalke 04 striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar will reconsider his decision to retire at the end of this season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 38-year-old announced in December that he was going to retire at the end of the season, but that was before he made the move from Ajax to Schalke.
Reports in Germany on Tuesday stated that Schalke were hoping to convince Huntelaar to play on for another season and he is open to that idea.
Speaking to Kicker, Huntelaar said, “I made the statements about the end of my career at Ajax, my head is occupied with the current situation (Schalke’s relegation battle). Of course you don’t know.”