According to Voetbal International, Mohamed Ihattaren could be a target for Utrecht this month.
The 19-year-old hasn’t kicked a ball this season after deciding to abandon a loan spell at Sampdoria and return to the Netherlands, where he has been working with a personal trainer.
Ihattaren wants a move this month with Juventus open to loan offers for the former PSV Eindhoven talent. According to VI, Utrecht could be a possible destination.
A return to the Eredivisie is not being ruled out by Ihattaren and Utrecht could offer the midfielder a chance to play for his hometown club.
VI wrote that there is not an offer yet but that could change, “At the beginning of this week, people in and around the club swore that nothing is happening (yet). That can go quickly at Ihattaren.”