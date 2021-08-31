Mohamed Ihattaren has departed PSV Eindhoven for Juventus but was then immediately loaned to Sampdoria.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ihattaren was a gem of the PSV Eindhoven academy and made a big impression when he broke into the first-team under Mark van Bommel. However, since Roger Schmidt took charge, Ihattaren has found himself out of the team and recently banished from the squad after what the club deemed unprofessional behaviour.
With only one year left on his deal in Eindhoven, a transfer this summer was always likely and on Tuesday, Juventus confirmed the midfielder’s arrival. However, he has immediately joined Sampdoria on loan until the end of the season.
Ihattaren made 74 appearances for the PSV Eindhoven first team but now the 19-year-old moves abroad and will look to get his career back on track.