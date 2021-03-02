According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Mohamed Ihattaren and PSV Eindhoven are heading for a break in the summer unless something drastic happens behind the scenes.
Ihattaren was dropped from the PSV squad at the weekend after showing poor behaviour during the clash with Olympiacos last week.
His agent, Mino Raiola, lashed out at PSV for their dealing of the situation on Monday, but added that Ihattaren will return to training on Wednesday and will listen to what the head coach wants.
However, the situation is not over because PSV are trying to extend Ihattaren’s contract, which at the moment expires in 2022. Talks over a deal until 2025 have progressed well at times, but Eindhovens Dagblad is reporting that Ihattaren now no longer wants to extend his contract.
That would mean the 19-year-old is heading for the exit in the summer, but it remains doubtful that any club would be willing to pay the €15 million asking fee. Ihattaren has only scored twice and gave one assist this season, so his performances aren’t exactly attracting interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.
PSV have also raised concerns over the player’s attitude several times this season. He refused to follow the clubs guidelines on recovery after training, and he has phoned in sick at times which led to more doubts. Earlier in the season, PSV also had concerns over Ihattaren’s fitness, and he pledged to work with an individual trainer. However, after PSV inquired, the trainer said he had not seen the youngster for a month.
At the moment, PSV and Ihattaren are in a tricky situation but everything is possible in football and it cannot be ruled out that things can turn around. Ihattaren returns to training on Wednesday and he gets one last chance to prove himself.