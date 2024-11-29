Mohammed Ihattaren’s last-minute penalty earned RKC Waalwijk a 1-1 draw at Heerenveen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With the first big chance of the game, Heerenveen took the lead with Levi Sman stabbing in a cross from Jacob Trenskow. Heerenveen then had to replace Trenskow, who picked up an ankle injury.
Just before the break, it was nearly 2-0 but Ion Nicolaescu only shot straight at the goalkeeper from a great position.
In the second half, Nicolaescu was denied by the woodwork as Heerenveen failed to kill the game.
At the half wore on, the crowd got nervy but RKC didn’t actually have a shot on target before they were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute. Michiel Kramer’s header hit an arm and Ihattaren made it 1-1 from the spot.
Heerenveen sits in 12th while RKC are still bottom but level on points with Almere City.