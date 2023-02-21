Mohamed Ihattaren is back training with Juventus as he looks to get his career back on track.
The midfielder took to social media on Tuesday with pictures of him training at Juventus with the caption, “What defines us is how well we rise after a setback.”
Ihattaren was loaned from Juventus to Ajax but despite a positive pre-season, he fell away due to a number of personal issues. Wesley Sneijder and Gerald Vanenburg both tried to help the 21-year-old back on track but both gave up due to Ihattaren’s attitude.
Now, Ihattaren is back in Italy and is determined to make an impression in the coming weeks and months. It is unclear at the moment what Juventus plan to do with Ihattaren, who is under contract until 2025.