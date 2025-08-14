Fortuna Sittard has confirmed the signing of Mohamed Ihattaren from RKC Waalwijk.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 23-year-old was relegated from the Eredivisie last season with RKC and had been looking for a way back to the Eredivisie.
Fortuna Sittard have agreed to sign the attacking midfielder, who signs a one-year deal with the option of a second.
Ihattaren scored four goals and provided five assists in 27 league games for RKC, who receives a small fee.
It will be the seventh club for Ihattaren after PSV, Ajax, Juventus, Sampdoria, Slavia Prague and RKC.
After a difficult time following his departure from PSV, Ihattaren seemed to get his career back on track in Waalwijk and he can take another step at Fortuna Sittard. He is likely to replace Alen Halilovic, who is expected to leave Limburg.