PSV Eindhoven had no problem with Heracles Almelo on Sunday with Mohamed Ihattaren capping a 3-0 victory late on with an excellent goal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Roger Schmidt decided to start with Olivier Boscagli in midfield and Ibrahim Sangaré on the bench for the clash with Heracles that had extra pressure due to AZ’s win on Saturday.
The decision proved to be a good one with Boscagli setting up Donyell Malen to net in the ninth minute. The striker brushed past Marco Rente before finishing well. In the 22nd minute, Boscagli set up Denzel Dumfries to head in PSV’s second.
Malen, Cody Gakpo and Mario Götze could have made it 3-0 before the break but Janis Blaswich had a good game in the Heracles goal to deny the hosts. At the other end, Delano Burgzorg raced through on goal but Yvon Mvogo kept out the attacker.
The second half was a rather dull affair but in injury time, Mohamed Ihattare curled a wonderful effort into the top corner to make it 3-0 at the end. The youngster, who has had a difficult time in the media recently, reacted to the camera after the goal, screaming “Nobody can destroy me.”
PSV’s victory means they reclaim second spot while Heracles are ninth.