PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is struggling with an ankle injury which will keep him out for weeks and possibly the rest of the season.
Gakpo has been plagued by an ankle injury for weeks and is set to work on an individual plan to try and get him back in action within a month.
However, should that not work then PSV have confirmed that the winger would undergo surgery which would end his season.
Gakpo has been one of PSV’s star players this season and would have been in the Netherlands U21 squad for the start of the European Championships next month.